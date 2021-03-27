🔊 Listen to this

As the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Luzerne County, the Kingston ZIP Code of 18704 surged to the top of new cases by code, reporting 71 new cases in the last seven days through Friday. The code’s weekly totals have hovered in the 30s and 40s for weeks, and hadn’t been this high since mid-January.

The Hazleton code of 18201, posting relatively high numbers since the pandemic struck a year ago, reported 68 new cases, while the Wilkes-Barre code of 18702 had 65 new cases. All three codes have often been at or near the top of the list in new cases through most of the pandemic. The Times Leader tracks data for 41 codes all or partially in Luzerne County.

All the other codes reported fewer than 50 new cases this week, with two in the 40s, seven in the 20s and 10 reporting 10 to 19 new cases.

The county increasingly appears to be in what so far is a relatively small surge of new cases, having reported a total of more than 100 new cases in each of the last three days. It was the first time the count exceeded 100 for three consecutive days since Feb. 5-7.