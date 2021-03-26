🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — With wife Lisa at his side, Sam Sanguedolce placed his left hand on the Bible and raised his right hand in the time-honored tradition as District Judge Joseph Halesey recited the oath.

He promised to support, obey and defend the constitutions of the United States and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, to discharge his duties with fidelity, “so help me God.”

Buoyed by a standing ovation and wave of applause that echoed throughout the historic Luzerne County Courthouse rotunda, the 44-year-old prosecutor was acclaimed as the county’s new District Attorney Thursday afternoon.

“This is a truly humbling experience for me,” Sanguedolce said as he took the podium to address a masked crowd of judges, attorneys, law enforcement officers, staff and his own family gathered for the occasion.

“If you don’t know me very well, apparently I’m about to be the new district attorney,” Sanguedolce quipped, drawing hearty laughter from the audience.

That audience included his predecessor, Stefanie Salavantis, whose decision to run for a county judge seat paved the way for Sanguedolce’s elevation from first Assistant District Attorney to lead the office he first joined as a young lawyer nearly 20 years ago.

How long he may hold the office as her immediate replacement is in question, as debate surrounds whether a special election can and will be held this fall.

In a speech that lasted a little under 20 minutes, Sanguedolce spoke about the path that led him to the post, with gracious thanks to family — from his immigrant grandparents to his hardworking parents, siblings, wife and son — as well as legal and personal mentors throughout the years, including elected officials on both sides of the aisle.

It was a speech that gave nods to law enforcement, his predecessors and yes, history.

Any DA, or elected official is, he said, “merely a placeholder for a much loftier ideal. Understand that the seat is bigger than any one person or any political party.”

“It existed before we were born, it will exist after we are done,” Sanguedolce said. “We can only hope and endeavor to execute the duties of our office in the best interest of the people we serve. For a prosecutor we sometimes win by obtaining convictions. We always win by finding justice, whatever justice might be.”