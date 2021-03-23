Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ended leadership uncertainty in the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office by swiftly approving legislation that automatically puts First Assistant DA Sam Sanguedolce in the seat when Stefanie Salavantis’ resignation takes effect at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The legislation landed on Wolf’s desk Tuesday because it passed the state House Monday with bi-partisan support and already was unanimously approved by the state Senate.

There was urgency for Wolf to act before 5 p.m. Thursday because the law only applies to vacancies that occur after its passage.

This legislation resolves conflicting opinions on whether the seat would be filled by the county Court of Common Pleas as specified in state law and case law or by county council as designated in its home rule charter.

Either way, council or the courts must comply with the new state legislation.

Without the legislation’s timely passage, the county court would be free to appoint an attorney of any party affiliation, and at least two Democratic attorneys are reportedly interested in the appointment. If the choice is council’s, it would have to pick another Republican because that is Salavantis’ registration.

Wolf’s office announced he had signed the bills at 5:20 p.m.

“The legislation signed today will bring needed clarity and transparency to county government appointments,” Wolf said in a release. “By ensuring vacancies are filled in an appropriate manner the offices are able to provide quality services to the individuals they serve.”

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.