DALLAS TWP. — Geisinger Operations Manager Michael DiMare formally announced his candidacy for the Dallas School District. He has joined nine candidates running for five open seats for four-year terms. There’s also one two-year term available, making this one of the most competitive races in Luzerne County.

DiMare is operations manager at Rehabilitation Services for Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. He has earned a master’s and doctorate in physical therapy and a master’s in organizational management from from Misericordia University. He expects to earn a third master’s, in business administration, this August.

At Geisinger he is currently responsible for operation of the inpatient and outpatient physical occupational and speech therapy departments. He also serves as deputy operations section chief for the Hospital Incident Command assisting in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am running for school board because I want to ensure our kids get back into the classroom safely and that quality education exists now and for generations to come in the Dallas School District,” DiMare said in a media release.

“I was raised in a home that valued public education and good teachers. My grandmother worked in the New York City public school system as a paraprofessional. My mother has been a teacher in the New York City public school system for 33 years and most recently my sister became a teacher. I understand the last effect a good education, and good teachers have our children,” DiMare added.

He believes his experience in the medical field helps him understand “what needs to be done in order to create a safe environment for daily operations.”

DiMare and his wife Holly live in Shavertown with their two children, the oldest attending Wycallis Primary Center and the younger son set to begin kindergarten in the fall. He has cross-filed to run on both the Democratic and Republican tickets.