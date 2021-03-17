DALLAS TWP. — An Alabama-based developer has plans to build a Tractor Supply Co. store in the Back Mountain.

HSC Dallas LLC chose a wooded site across from the Dallas Township Police Department at the intersection of state Route 309 and Upper Demunds Road.

“They got their zoning approval,” Township Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Carl Alber said Tuesday.

The Township Zoning Hearing Board Monday held a public meeting for the company’s appeal for the project that involves site preparation, construction of building, parking lot for 70 spaces and driveway.

HSC Dallas LLC was formed on Nov. 11, 2020 in Baldwin County, Ala. by Haymes S. Snedeker, according to public information available from the Alabama Secretary of State.

Snedeker is listed as co-founder and principal of Hix Snedeker Companies of Daphne, Ala., on the company’s website. HSC develops commercial real estate projects throughout the country that include Tractor Supply Co. stores.

Efforts to reach HSC and Tractor Supply Co. Tuesday were unsuccessful.

Tractor Supply Co., headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., sells farm supplies, pet and animal feeds, clothing, tools and other merchandise. The retail chain has a number of stores in Northeast Pennsylvania, including Hanover Township, West Hazleton, Taylor, Archbald and Tunkhannock Township.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.