Also: Board OKs Chromebook purchase through federal grants

LEHMAN TWP. — Shortly after 10 a.m. Monday Lake-Lehman School District sent out a text message advising district stakeholders the junior/senior high school will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic March 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. By noon, another message said registrations for the clinic were closed. At the regular monthly School Board meeting that evening, Superintendent Jim McGovern said the slots filled up a lot faster than that.

“We sent a mass call out today about Lake-Lehman being a community site for vaccinations,” McGovern told the board. “We filled all the slots in 24 minutes.”

McGovern said he empathized with the frustration of some trying to get vaccine appointments, and promised to provide any updates if more vaccines become available or if there are cancellations of any appointments. “Anytime we have the opportunity to be a community vaccination site, we’ll always be willing to do so.”

The voting session was brief, with all agenda items passing unanimously, including approval of purchase agreement with Dell Technologies for 500 new Dell Chromebook 11 3100’s at a cost of $116,990. McGovern noted that the devices are “Chromebook 3.0” for the district, explaining this is the third acquisition of the computers in six years. These computers will be paid for through federal COVID-19 relief grants.

The board also voted to buy a one-year extension of Go Math K-6 from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt at a a cost of $22,047.