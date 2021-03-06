🔊 Listen to this

If you’re looking for a way to keep your kids active this summer, the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA might have something, with upcoming day and overnight camp programs this summer.

What’s more, registration is now open.

The Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA’s Summer Day and Overnight Camps are located at YMCA Camp Kresge, situated on Beaver Lake in White Haven.

According to a release from the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA, the day and overnight camps include programs like Children’s Camping Weekends, Blue Sky Outdoor Education Field Trips, parent/child weekends, family camps, rentals and retreats.

The Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA says that the camp programs will be following CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health recommendations to keep both kids and the staff safe.

“We are looking forward to another safe and fun summer at YMCA Camp Kresge,” Mike McElhinney, Branch Executive Director, YMCA Camp Kresge, said in the press release. “In 2020, amid a pandemic, we were able to operate our day camp program and family camp program with no confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is thanks to everyone following our COVID-19 safety protocol, wearing masks, good hand hygiene, social distancing and the cleaning and sanitization of our facilities and equipment. We are excited to offer local kids and teens a much-needed summer camp experience as close to normal as we can safely offer.”

Financial assistance is available for those who may need it.

For more information both about the camps and financial assistance, go to wvymca.org/branc/camp-kresge/, or contact Steph Bewley, Camp & Conference Director, at steph.bewley@wbymca.org or call 570-443-2267.