Michelle Ostroski, a licensed social worker with a background in nonprofit healthcare and educational settings, has been named interim Associate Designated Institutional Official (ADIO) for The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education.

In this leadership role, Ostroski is responsible for supporting and sustaining an environment that promotes academic excellence. The Wright Center trains close to 250 physician learners enrolled in internal medicine, family medicine and psychiatry residency programs as well as gastroenterology, geriatrics and cardiovascular disease fellowships.

The ADIO oversees academic and organizational compliance with accrediting bodies and partnering institutions of higher learning, and also monitors the quality and safety of clinical learning venues where Wright Center residents and fellows rotate through. As the largest Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education Consortium in the country, The Wright Center trains doctors to provide care to the nation’s most vulnerable patients in high-performing, certified Patient-Centered Medical Homes, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and community-based hospitals. Residents and fellows train at Wright Center clinics and hospital systems throughout Northeast Pennsylvania as well as locations in four states across two coasts, including Tucson, Arizona (El Rio Community Health Center); New Richmond, Ohio (HealthSource of Ohio); Auburn, Washington (HealthPoint); and Washington, D.C. (Unity Health Care).

Ostroski joined The Wright Center in June as the Director of Graduate Medical Education Workforce Operations, promoting innovative learning opportunities and best practices in education, and will continue to maintain that role in addition to her new responsibilities.

“Michelle’s commitment to empowering our residents and fellows with the best educational experience possible makes her a great fit for this role,” said Dr. Jumee Barooah, Designated Institutional Official for The Wright Center.

“My goal is to foster a collaborative learning environment that optimizes the training physician learners receive at The Wright Center and each of our partnering sites,” Ostroski said. “Ensuring these community-minded doctors emerge as competent and compassionate primary care providers goes to the heart of The Wright Center’s mission.”

Ostroski earned her master’s degree in social work with specialization in behavioral health from Marywood University, and her bachelor’s in secondary education and English at Temple University. She is pursuing her doctorate in education and leadership in healthcare from Nebraska Methodist College and resides in Forty Fort.