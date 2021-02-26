🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — Lifelong Dallas resident Donna Cupinski has announced her candidacy for a seat on the Dallas School Board.

Having an associate degree in commercial art and a bachelor’s degree in business management and leadership, Cupinski stressed her experience in online learning as an asset at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic created a dramatic increase in remote learning at all grade levels.

“Years ago, when online learning first became a popular education option, many people thought it to be an easy way to get a degree. From experience, I can tell you it is not as easy as you might think,” she said in a media release.

Noting she hopes the pandemic will be behind us by the time election winners take their seats on the School Board in December, Cupinski said she wants to assure student safety while getting them back into the classrooms.

“Our children are in their formative years and need the social and educational opportunities that only exist in an in-school setting. However, safety must always be paramount in our decision-making,” she said in the release.

Cupinski currently serves on the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority Board, a post she has held for 15 years, including as Chair for four years. She has also volunteered for the Luzerne County Fair for 20 years, including nine as general chair. And she is a lifetime member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, where she served as state president in 1994-95.

“I hope to use my experience, skills and passion to help keep our School District among the best in Pennsylvania. Our children, teachers, parents, student-athletes, administration, school board and community members must work together to strengthen the cohesive unit that fills our neighborhoods with Dallas Pride!”