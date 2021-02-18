HARRISBURG — State Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, has been appointed to serve on the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Council for the 2021-2022 legislative session.

Boback was appointed on Thursday by Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster.

Boback said in a statement that the appointment is an honor.

“I am honored to receive this appointment by Speaker Cutler to serve on PEMA’s Council,” said Boback. “This council is instrumental in creating the policy for emergency management throughout the Commonwealth and leading its direction.

“As majority chair of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, I look forward to coordinating these two positions regarding good policy and good legislation, ultimately supporting the protections people of the Commonwealth have come to expect,” she went on.

Boback, who recently became the first woman to chair the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness committee, will work in her newly appointed role alongside Gov. Tom Wolf, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, several secretaries of state departments with emergency response capabilities and representatives from both county and local governments, along with business owners and other members of the private sector.

PEMA’s council also acts as the State Emergency Response commission, overseeing hazardous material emergency preparedness.

Boback was recently sworn into her eighth term in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.