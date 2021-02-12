🔊 Listen to this

The PCR COVID-19 testing machine at Misericordia, left, has small holes to hold two strips of small sample containers. Each strip holds seven samples to be tested and one control sample to make sure the equipment works properly. For surveillance testing, each sample container in a strip holds saliva from five people, so the machine can test 70 samples at once. The computer on the right shows the read out, with the high blue lines toward the right showing positive results.

Eve Schwartz, who supervises the new COVID-19 surveillance testing program at Misericordia University, stands near equipment used to prepare saliva samples for testing to detect the virus.

Misericordia University sophomore Brandon Kelley checks to see if he has expectorated enough saliva for a COVID-19 tests Thursday. With new equipment, the school is testing one-quarter of students, faculty and staff each week, primarily to find asymptomatic carriers who can unwittingly spread the virus. The mirror is a hold over from the previous testing system that used nose swabs.

DALLAS TWP. — If you need help spitting, there’s a short list of suggestions.

You can ignore the mirror, it’s a holdover from when tests were done with nose swabs.

And don’t worry about the size of the sample tube, you only need to fill the scant space in the tapered bottom.

If you don’t happen to be on campus the day you are randomly selected to participate? Well, that could be a bit of problem.

“I had to drive a half-hour to do this,” Sophomore Brandon Kelley said after conjuring up enough saliva to participate in a new COVID-19 mass surveillance program at Misericordia University. “But I have no problem with it.”

The goal of “it,” which includes testing about 25% of students, faculty and staff each week for the foreseeable future, is primarily to find asymptomatic cases of the virus to prevent people from spreading the disease unwittingly.

$300K donation

Thanks to a generous $300,000 donation from Mark and Lorraine Alles, Misericordia was able to buy all the equipment and supplies to conduct saliva test samples on campus, eliminating the need to send them to an outside lab.

Using saliva makes the sample collection simpler. The university was already set up to collect test samples, but with the more intrusive nose swabs. Previously, students and staff could walk in, step to a table that including a small mirror, and use the mirror to guide themselves through swab insertion. While the mirrors remain, the rest of the space is redesigned with a sign explaining how to expectorate enough saliva into a sterile tube, cap it, seal the tube in a plastic bag and drop it into a cooler chest.

The sign even offers tips if you’re having trouble working up enough saliva (the test only requires 1 milliliter): Rub inside of cheek with tongue, massage outside of cheek, make a chewing motion and think of your favorite food.

The university is testing athletes, but also testing the entire campus community regularly. One-quarter of them are chosen randomly each week, which means that, while you may average testing every four weeks, you could be tested multiple weeks in a row.

‘Batch surveillance’

The idea is not to diagnose an individual, Vice President of Student Life Kit Foley said, but to conduct “batch surveillance” that can better gauge the existence of COVID-19. In particular, since the tests are random and mandatory, the system should catch asymptomatic patients and help prevent them from spreading the virus unwittingly.

And when they say “batch,” they’re not kidding.

While the new testing equipment could be used to conduct individual tests, to speed up the process and reduce cost samples from five people are combined into a single, small container, which itself is connected to a line of seven other containers. Since the machine used to detect the virus can test two strips at a time, that means samples from up to 70 individuals can be tested at once (one container on each strip holds a control sample to confirm the equipment is working properly).

Testing Supervisor Eve Schwartz said it takes about three hours to prepare all those samples and put them into the PCR machine to get final results. If one of the containers with five samples registers positive, there is always enough saliva left from those samples to run individual tests and determine who has the disease.

The testing “is pretty quick and pretty painless,” said Heidi Manning, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. The program adds another layer of protection against the virus, and even when the pandemic is over and such mass testing is no longer necessary, the equipment will still be of high value to the science department and the university.

The immediate plan is to use the new equipment for the campus community alone, but Manning said the university hopes to offer the services to community groups in the future.

Manning said the University welcomes inquiries, to gauge interest: email cougarcaretesting@misericordia.edu.