WILKES-BARRE — As we say good bye — make that good riddance — to 2020 and, hopefully, the COVID-19 pandemic, we look forward to 2021 and the resolutions local officials are making.

Another holiday season is winding down and 2020 is in the rear-view mirror, and as we dismantle our Christmas trees and put away the decorations, we vow to get in good enough shape to fit into all those nice clothes in our closets that we used to fit into not that long ago.

As we devour our pork and sauerkraut today, we look ahead to a bright 2020. Spring will soon arrive, flowers will bloom and some form of normalcy — the new normal, if you will — will be here.

The days and months will again fly by, the snow will have melted, the heat and humidity will return, the leaves will change in the fall and my rescued Santa Claus toilet seat cover will again grace my front door in December.

Happy New Year to all and read on to see what our leaders resolve to do in 2020.

Bishop Joseph Bambera: “While there has been so much pain and struggle associated with 2020, the pandemic has taught us all a very important lesson that we’d do well to remember long after this crisis has ended. In the midst of a world beyond our ability to control, we are richly blessed. My resolution is to focus on the things that truly sustain us and remain with us, regardless of how life unfolds: the blessings of family and friends, forgiveness, love and faith.”

Bill Jones, President/CEO at United Way of Wyoming Valley: “To eat more vegetables and less M&Ms!”

Rep. Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township: “To continue supporting our awesome small, local, family-run businesses and their employees in 2021.”

Gert McGowan, President/CEO at Family Service Association: “Professionally, my resolution is to spend 2021 doing all that I can to honor Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s 125th Anniversary—thanking donors past, present and future, raising awareness of its vital work, and increasing FSA’s resiliency to ready it for the next 125 years!

“Personally, my husband and I have a shared goal of successfully launching my son into his college career in the fall of 2021 and supporting my daughter in her search/selection of the right college or university for fall 2022!”

Dr. Greg Cant, President Wilkes University: “In 2021, we wish for continued health among our students, faculty and staff, and to our families, friends and neighbors. We send restful wishes to the nurses, doctors, pharmacists and virologists who have worked tirelessly to protect others during this pandemic. And we wish for continued medical and scientific discovery that will allow us to beat this virus and move into normalcy.”

Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville: “I resolve to be more grateful for the blessings of family and friends. And, I resolve to honor the work of everyday heroes from our health care facilities to our supermarkets and every essential worker in between. I pray the New Year brings everyone good health and much happiness.”

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township: “The past year was filled with tremendous challenges for nearly everyone. But 2020 demonstrated the spirit and resiliency of families, workers, and business owners, and the generosity of those willing to help others in need. It also offered a renewed perspective on what is truly important in life. I am optimistic that 2021 will be a brighter year for each of us, full of opportunities to continue to support our friends and neighbors and to spend quality time with loved ones.”

Wico Van Genderen, President/CEO Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber: “Re-building a healthier workplace in a re-imagined post-pandemic new year.”

Teri Ooms, Executive Director at The Institute: “My resolution for 2021 to be more grateful for everyone and everything in my life and not “sweat the small stuff.

“I hope that all of us can be more tolerant and respectful of each other and make an effort to understand equity and make decisions using an equity lens. This will lead to solutions that work for everyone.”

Lindsay A. Griffin, COO/VP, Greater W-B Chamber: “My resolution professionally is to work each and every day to ensure our community, businesses and residents are as safe as possible, informed and provided with the assistance and support they need to move forward from the pandemic and into a bright, strong and resilient future. My personal resolution is to be present and mindful, live authentically and be grateful each and every day.”

Carl Beardsley, Executive Director at W-B/Scranton International Airport:

“1. To allow our community and our nation to overcome coronavirus and to play any role necessary in the receipt and distribution of vaccines.

“2. To rebuild the air service network at AVP to pre-pandemic levels and add additional flights, destinations and airlines, too, for our customers.

“3. To act as a facilitator of safe travel habits, news and security to bolster a return of business and leisure travel.

“4. To collaborate with our bi-county board members and other community leaders to identify additional opportunities for growth within and adjacent to the airport.

“5. To reward and recognize our staff members for their great work.”

Gary Bernstein, CEO Jewish Community Alliance of NEPA: “My resolution for 2021 is the Hope and belief that everything will work out, especially when it seems otherwise. It helps you stay calm and peaceful when something less than desirable emerges. Hope believes you will get through it. Hope remembers the times you made it through. Hope teams with faith and believes in the impossible.”

Edd Raineri: “To finally present The Sinatra Years at the F.M Kirby Center. It was postponed twice in 2020 due to COVID.”

John Augustine III, President/CEO of Penn’s Northeast: “My New Year’s resolutions are to bring more good paying jobs to NEPA, finish the Demko project and only deal with the liquid, Mexican version of Corona in 2021.”

Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake: “As we ring in 2021, I look forward to a year full of hope and opportunity. May the new year bring us continued community support as we battle this pandemic, sincere gratitude to all healthcare and front line workers and peace among friends, family and neighbors.

“I wish prosperity for all, especially our small businesses and their employees, who have made the most of such difficult situations over the past year. From my family to yours, I wish everyone a new year filled with peace, love and good health.”

David Pedri, Luzerne County Manager: “Show daily gratitude and appreciate the little positive things that happen daily. And support Luzerne County small businesses and restaurants especially now in light of the pandemic.”

Lou Barletta: “My wishes for 2021 are that families can be together again, businesses can stay open and employees can stay employed. I also wish American elections will become free from fraud and that dead people stop voting. And finally, I hope in 2021 the government earns back the trust of the American people.”

Larry Newman, executive director at Diamond City Partnership: “My New Year’s wishes are that, in 2021, our community can leave COVID-19 in the rear-view mirror, and that Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s businesses, venues, and institutions – along with everyone in the Wyoming Valley – can quickly recover from the hammer blows of the past year.

“My resolution is to do everything in my power to facilitate that recovery, reclaiming Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s pre-pandemic momentum and continuing DCP’s work to create a center city that’s a place where everyone wants to be: a point of pride for our entire region.”

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton: “In 2021, I resolve to work with the Biden-Harris Administration and my colleagues in Congress to do everything in our power to control the COVID-19 virus and get our economy back on track. There is hope for a better year ahead. I look forward to working on bold, robust legislation that will allow America to build back better.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas: “To keep God, family, and country at the forefront of my priorities; to work even harder and smarter to make Pennsylvania as great as it can be for all Pennsylvanians. I will be focused on improving my district and the commonwealth through revitalization, business growth, infrastructure development, lowering the cost of healthcare, and maximizing all educational opportunities. I will also be very focused on opening up our economy, including our small businesses, and safely opening up all of society so people can get their livelihoods and freedoms back. I do realistically look forward to a brighter and happier 2021.”

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic: “This year, a deadly new virus brought unimaginable pain and loss to Northeastern Pennsylvania and our nation. It impacted all of our lives in one way or another, but I have never lost hope that better days are ahead because the defining feature of the American spirit is the grit and determination to rise to any challenge. In 2021, I resolve to do everything I can to make sure we come back stronger than before by fighting for more economic relief for those who are struggling, connecting local leaders with more federal investment opportunities, and attracting more and better jobs to this area. I wish a Happy New Year to all Northeastern Pennsylvanians.”

Will Beekman, GM, ASM Global, Mohegan Sun Arena: “This year, I resolve to shake hands, give hugs. I will find time, and room, for friends. I will live today like an exclamation point, understanding that yesterday was a period and tomorrow is always a question mark. I will make art, and support artists. I will dream. I will believe. And I will once again go to live concerts, where all of the above can be accomplished at once.”

Rep. Tarah Toohil, R-Butler Township: “My New Year’s resolution is to strive for greater government accountability to the people it works for. I am also determined to work to better people’s access to mental health and drug/alcohol treatment programs to help our community heal from the unseen impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am wishing everyone a happier New Year in 2021.”

Joe Nardone, Gallery of Sound: “To be closer to friends, family, faith and stay healthy — nothing else really matters.. We have been given a sign in 2020.”

Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre: “In 2021 I will continue working as hard as I can to defeat this virus and to move towards a more enjoyable normal, with hope and a positive future for all. The Federal and State governments must do everything we can to provide financial assistance to all who qualify due to hardships caused by the virus until enough vaccines are produced and administered to allow a safe return to business and life as usual. I pushed for this help in 2020 and I resolve to continue fighting for a better and safer future for ALL in 2021.”

Mayor Andy Tuzinski, Forty Fort: “My New Years’ Resolution for the Borough of Forty Fort is that we will continue our trend of improving services while practicing strong fiscal management. We will continue to strengthen our community’s well-earned reputation as a clean and safe community in which to raise a family. We will continue to improve our infrastructure by paving additional streets, and by undertaking a major improvement project on Rutter Avenue and River Street, that will substantially enhance the appearance of a gateway entrance to Forty Fort.

“I invite our residents to stay engaged and help us plan for the future as we develop goals, find solutions to challenges and constantly strive to improve our community. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Forty Fort and look forward to a healthy and prosperous 2021 for all.”

Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston: “To see more people I wasn’t able to see during 2020 because of COVID.”