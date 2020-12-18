🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — A woman was arrested last week after township police say she cut a man’s neck during a domestic incident.

Kaila Robinson, 29, is facing a felony count of aggravated assault, along with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and disorderly conduct. She is also facing a summary count of criminal mischief.

According to police, Dallas Township officers were called to the Country Pine Estates on Dec. 12 for reports of a domestic dispute involving a woman in possession of a knife.

When officers arrived, they found two women in a physical altercation and a man bleeding from his neck. An ambulance was called to evaluate all individuals.

The male was treated at a local hospital and subsequently released.

Court records show Robinson was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Matthew C. Christopher, who set Robinson’s bail at $25,000, but would be required to spend only 10% of that to be bailed out.

Records show she is locked up for lack of bail. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 21.