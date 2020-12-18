🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The performance of Dragons and Mythical Beasts — originally Dinosaur World Live — that was scheduled for Jan. 15 at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, has been postponed.

The new show date will be announced soon.

Patrons’ current tickets will remain valid for the new show. Refunds are available at your point of purchase.

For more information, contact the Sundance Vacations Box Office at the F.M. Kirby Center at 570-826-1100, or at marketing@kirbycenter.org.

— Bill O’Boyle