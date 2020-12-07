A new “Luzerne County Resource Day” next month should provide lots of food, clothing and available services to those struggling with homelessness and substance use disorder, organizers say.

“I think we’re going to be overwhelmed with responses,” said county Councilman Matthew Vough, who chairs the County Cares Commission that came up with the idea to connect people in need of donations to a host of entities that can assist them with education, employment, counseling, housing and other services.

Commission members discussed the event plans during a virtual meeting Monday night.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the Luzerne County Community College Auditorium, 1333 S. Prospect St., Nanticoke. The snow date will be Jan. 30.

Public busing routes will be available to the site, Vough said.

The community college and its AllOne Recovery Educational Institute agreed to host the event at no charge.

In addition to tables for organizations to display information, the college will make space available for those in need to meet privately with representatives to discuss their struggles and possible services, Vough said.

Many providers have capacity to serve more people but struggle to reach prospective clients who are unaware of their availability, commission member Justin Behrens said during a past meeting.

Donations for the Jan. 23 event will be accepted at the organization Behrens oversees — the Keystone Mission — which provides outreach services to the homeless in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton.

Gently used clothing and food can be dropped off before Jan. 20 at the Keystone Mission, 290 Parkview Circle in Wilkes-Barre.

Behrens said he has a trailer ready to store and transport the donations.

Blankets and toiletries also will be accepted, said Vough, who already has several quilts someone dropped off at his home.

“Wait till you see the donations,” Vough predicted, inviting anyone with questions to contact him at matthew.vough@luzernecounty.org.

Social distancing and other coronavirus precautions will be followed at the event, he stressed.

Commission members are working on promoting the event and inviting more than 30 entities.

In another potential plan to help the homeless, Behrens on Monday suggested the county participate in a “code blue” program.

If adopted, the county would issue a code blue alert when there are temperatures below 20 degrees or snowfalls exceeding a foot. The alert would allow interested facilities to temporarily open their doors to the homeless, he said.

Behrens said he would help identify facilities and emphasized the county would not be obligated to provide shelter or any other services beyond issuing the alert.

Neighboring Lackawanna County participates in the program, he said.

Commission member Kendra Radle, a county councilwoman, also proposed bringing the “Hidden Heroes” program to the county.

Established by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, the program raises awareness and seeks support for caregivers of veterans.

Radle said the request for county participation came from an area woman who is caring for her veteran husband and interested in the additional support network the Hidden Heroes designation would provide.

Radle stressed there would be no county cost for participation.

Vough said the commission will further discuss both proposals at its next meeting before the end of the year to determine if they will be recommended to county council for adoption.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.