DALLAS TWP. — All schools in the Dallas School District will transition into full online instruction beginning Monday and lasting at least through Jan. 12, Superintendent Thomas Duffy announced in a statement released Friday afternoon.

“The district will continuously reassess and evaluate to determine if online instruction will be extended,” Duffy wrote. “Continued and frequent communication from the district, principals and teachers will follow.”

“We continue to be appreciative of the community’s support and resilience during the pandemic,” the superintendent added.

The district already had moved the Middle School and High School into full-remote learning following confirmation of four new cases of COVID-19 in two days this week.

The Middle School was moved to virtual learning on Thursday and the High School was transitioned on Friday.

The plan previously had been to allow The Primary Center and Intermediate School to continue operating in hybrid mode, with group B students at the schools while Group A attends live online at home.

That is no longer the case.

“Our students should next long on to the teachers’ Google classrooms on Monday and continue to approach instruction with the enthusiasm and diligence they have thus far,” Duffy added.