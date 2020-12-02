🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Seniors from 17 active adult centers in Luzerne County can join a virtual wellness fair on Thursday arranged by Wilkes University students. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. students from the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy will collaborate with psychology students from the Wilkes Honors program to present the fair.

The event will open with a brief presentation on how seniors can manage stress, stay motivated and solve problems. The students will host an interactive, Jeopardy-style trivia game, providing an “intergenerational connection” and “developing relationships between seniors and Wilkes students,” according to a media release.

The active adult centers involved are Butler Township Active Adult Center, Charles T. Adams Active Adult Center, Dallas Active Adult Center, Edwardsville Active Adult Center, Falls Active Adult Center, Freeland Active Adult Center, Hazleton Active Adult Center, Jewish Community Center, Kingston Active Adult Center, Lee Park Active Adult Center, Mountaintop Active Adult Center, Pittston Active Adult Center, Plains Active Adult Center, Plymouth Active Adult Center, Rose Tucker – Nanticoke Active Adult Center, Shickshinny Active Adult Center and the Wyoming County Active Adult Center.

Those age 60 and older who want to participate can also contact Nicole Pezzino, director of community outreach and innovation in the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy, by email at nicole.pezzino@wilkes.edu.