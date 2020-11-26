🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Community Bank N.A. announced on Tuesday that all branch lobbies, including those here in our area, will operate exclusively through drive-thrus, with customers also being able to make lobby visits by appointment.

Hal Wentworth, senior vice president for retail banking, said in a statement that this decision is an important one to make, given the surge of COVID-19.

“We believe this decision is both conservative and prudent considering the current information the CDC has provided about COVID-19,” Wentworth’s statement reads. “We appreciate our customers’ continued support and understanding in this difficult time of uncertainty. Together, we can all do our part to help protect our local communities.”

The statement from the banking organization said that appointments can only be made by calling your local branch directly. Meanwhile, drive-thrus, ATMs and night depositories will continue to work as they have.

The bank also encourages customers to make use of the bank’s online and mobile banking options.