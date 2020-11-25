🔊 Listen to this

Catholic Human/Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton will provide free, takeout Thanksgiving meals Thursday at two locations.

The traditional meal of turkey, gravy, stuffing, vegetables, cranberry sauce and a dessert will be served in takeout containers to comply with safety protocols for the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The meals will be available at:

• St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, 39 East Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, from 11 a.m. to noon.

On the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays the staff of Catholic Human/Social Services provides approximately 1,000 meals at the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, said Eric Deabill, spokesman for the Diocese of Scranton.

“This year we don’t know what to expect,” Deabill said. The kitchens are preparing to serve hundreds of meals.

People are required to wear masks and social distance while waiting in line, Deabill said.