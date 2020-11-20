Also: Bi-county Airport Board appoints inerim public safety director

PITTSTON TWP. — United Airlines will reinstate two daily flights to Washington D.C. beginning Dec. 17, and Boscov’s Department Store has partnered with Southwest Airlines to provide two non-stop flights to Orlando, Florida, staring in March of 2021, Executive Director Carl Beardsley told members of the Bi-County Airport Board on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, Denise Price was named interim public safety director at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport during a unanimous vote held during the board’s monthly virtual meeting.

After months of trying to fill the public safety director’s position, the board decided to appoint Price, of Taylor, to the position on an interim basis. Price had been working as Airport Security Coordinator under recently retired director George Bieber, who stepped down in January and was working on a part-time interim basis until a replacement could be found.

Beardsley said Price’s salary has not yet been determined.

In July, the Bi-County Airport Board accepted the resignation of Gary Vogue, who was with the Pennsylvania State Police, and brought back his predecessor, Bieber on an interim basis.

Vogue was hired on Feb. 11, and began working at the airport in April, at a salary of $70,000. His state police salary was reported as $146,883. Vogue decided to remain with the state police.

New flights

Beardsley said the two United flights will resume on Dec. 17 with times of departure at 8 a.m. and 3:13 p.m. Return flights will be at 11:53 a.m and 7:03 p.m.

“AVP travelers should give themselves extra time when flying during the holidays,” Beardsley said. “Lines may be long this year. AVP also recommends all passengers abide by the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While traveling, wearing masks and social distancing should be expected.”

Beardsley said Boscov’s will begin offering the Orlando flights the week of March 7-13 and continue through 2021 for the weeks of March 14-20, April 11-24, May 9-22, June 20-July 3, Sept. 19-25, Oct. 10-23, Nov. 14-27 and Dec. 5-11. Beardsley said the flights will depart at 8 a.m. on Sunday mornings and return the following Saturday evening.

The airport lost its Florida service when Allegiant Air left AVP in January of 2018.

Beardsley reported passenger enplanements for the month of October decreased 62.8% to 9,427 from 25,359 in October 2019. He said the decrease is mainly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beardsley said in October 2020, 360 departing flights were cancelled — all for the COVID-19 pandemic. This accounts for 19,990 (60.9%) out of a total 32,826 departure seats. Also, he said 359 arriving flights were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Beardsley noted that seat availability for flights at the airport is down 58 percent and added that load factor was at 72 percent, which he called “some good news.”

Other business

In other business, the board:

Honored Frank DeMarco, operations/maintenance department, for 10 years of service. “One thing about Frank, he always has a smile on his face and he brings smiles to others,” Beardsley said.

Approved a three-year contract for insurance brokerage services to Joyce Insurance Group. Beardsley said six bidders responded and each submittal was reviewed for compliance. He said following the initial review, three respondents were invited to be interviewed on Oct. 29, however only one accepted the interview — Joyce Insurance Group.

Beardsley said the airport administration determined that the Joyce Insurance Group’s qualifications met the expectations of the airport.He said the airport will pay $12,500 for 2021 and $15,000 for years 2022 and 2023. In addition to the annual fee Joyce will receive 10% on any savings that they provide from current insurance premiums, year over year. The agreement includes two (2) one-year options extensions by mutual agreement of both airport and Joyce.

Approved contract for vehicle fuels bid to the low bidder, Talley Petroleum Enterprises, Inc., Grantville, at the rate of $1.5025 for unleaded fuel and $1.4445 for Diesel Fuel, in accordance with their bid prices.

Ratified agreements between American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines and the Bi-County Airport Board d/b/a the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport.

Beardsley said after careful calculation the airport is recommending the airport has determined the best way to maintain financial health, cash flow, and maintaining air service at AVP, would be to institute a rates and charges adjustment agreement. He said the airport has offered this agreement to all air carriers at AVP in compliance with FAA grant assurances.