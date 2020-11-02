🔊 Listen to this

Early in 2020, The Luzerne Foundation received a grant award from the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation. This grant will provide additional funding to area nonprofits and enhance the grantmaking ability of The Luzerne Foundation.

“The Weinberg Foundation providing support to The Luzerne Foundation is an ideal example of partnership and collaboration to address the unmet needs of our county creatively,” said foundation President and CEO Charles Barber.

The Weinberg Grant, coupled with The Foundation’s resources, more than doubles funding efforts locally. Although COVID did not allow for an in-person Forum, The Foundation’s Grant Distribution Committee executed the herculean process and awarded the following recipients:

Alzheimer’s Association; Big Brothers Big Sister of NEPA; Global Orphan Project~ Care Portal; Catherine McAuley Center; CONCERN; Children’s Service Center; Catholic Youth Center; Domestic Violence Service Center; Educational Opportunity Centers; Gaslight Theatre; Hazleton Area Recreational Program (HARP); Hazleton Integration Project; Jewish Community Alliance; Jump Start Cart; The F.M. Kirby Center; The Lands at Hillside Farms; Little Theatre of Wilkes Barre, McGlynn Center; Northeast Sight Services; NEPA Inclusive; Nuangola Grove Association; Osterhout Free Library; PA Parks and Forests Foundation; Rural Health Corporation of NEPA; Salvation Army of Wyoming Valley; SPCA of Luzerne County; Think BIG Pediatric Fund; Victims Resource Center; Life Blood of our Community Collaborative

“While an in-person Forum is an ideal way to hear first-hand from the grant applicants, we are honored to provide support and proud of our charities, especially during the uncertainty of COVID,” Barber said.

Visit www.luzfdn.org for more information about the grants awards.