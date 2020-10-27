EATON TWP. — ALDI will open a new grocery store in the Tunkhannock area on Nov. 5.

The store located at 811 Hunter Highway will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are dedicated to providing the communities we serve the best groceries at the lowest-possible prices, and we look forward to introducing Tunkhannock to their new neighborhood grocery store,” Bob Grammer, Center Valley division vice president for ALDI, said in a press release. “We are focused on continuing to expand and open new stores across the country because we want to do our part. We know now, more than ever, easy access to fresh food and household essentials is invaluable.”

ALDI stores have been purposefully designed for simplicity and efficiency, the release said. This year ALDI has seamlessly integrated several new safety features in all its stores across the country. The health and safety of customers and employees are the company’s top priorities. ALDI optimizes its stores to provide the cleanest and safest shopping environment possible. The retailer has also remained focused on ensuring stores are stocked with the food and household essentials customers want and need, including healthy, convenient options and a robust selection of produce delivered fresh to all stores daily. ALDI stores also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and are built with environmentally friendly materials.

ALDI pioneered private-label goods and for the past four decades has remained focused on saving people money on the food and products they want most, the release said.

Additionally, for those who prefer to buy their groceries online, ALDI continues to grow its e-commerce services. Grocery delivery is available in more than 10,000 ZIP codes, and ALDI recently announced the expansion of Curbside Grocery Pickup to nearly 600 stores nationwide. The ongoing expansion of these services is part of the company’s commitment to convenience. Shoppers can visit shop.aldi.us to learn more.

Known for offering market-leading wages and benefits, ALDI is one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S., creating new opportunities for people locally and nationwide. To learn more about working at ALDI and search current job openings, go to careers.aldi.us.