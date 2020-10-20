🔊 Listen to this

A sign is held out the window by a Biden/Harris supporter at Monday night’s drive-in car rally with Dr. Jill Biden.

Cars adorned with decorations and signs pull into the parking lot at PNC Field ahead of Monday’s rally.

The audience at Monday night’s drive-in car rally held by the Biden campaign, featuring guest speaker Dr. Jill Biden.

MOOSIC — The Biden campaign trail hit Northeastern Pennsylvania on Monday night, as Dr. Jill Biden took the stage at PNC Field for a drive-in car rally to mobilize the area’s voters in support of her husband, former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden, just a few weeks out from Election Day.

The ballpark in Moosic, home to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders, has seen its parking lot full on many occasions, though not too often recently with the COVID-19 pandemic striking down the 2020 minor league baseball season.

The lot was packed on Monday night, but instead of baseball fans, dozens of Biden supporters gathered around a small stage where the former Second Lady delivered some brief remarks.

“It’s so good to be here in Joe’s hometown, the place where he learned the value of hard work,” Biden said.

This wasn’t a typical campaign event — instead of a sea of people, a sea of cars sat occupied. The campaign did everything possible to adhere to social distancing guidelines: guests were advised to stay inside their cars, and six feet was carefully measured out between every car as they pulled in.

In lieu of being seen, the rally’s attendees made themselves heard at every break in Biden’s remarks, honking their horns, flashing their headlights and cheering loudly.

Before the rally officially kicked off at 7 p.m., Lackawanna County Commissioner Debi Domenick took to the stage for a few remarks in support of Dr. Biden and of the vice president, while also stressing the importance of getting President Donald Trump out of office.

“I hope that, when Joe Biden wins, we’ll get to shut him [Trump] up for good,” Domenick said.

On stage, Dr. Biden was flanked by two guest speakers: State Rep. Bridget Malloy Kosierowski, representing Pennsylvania’s 114th District, and elementary school teacher Jennifer Loftus.

Loftus’s presence, as well as the presence of several local teachers in the audience, underscored the main point Biden, an educator herself, was trying to make: the importance of education.

“I know I’m not the only teacher here tonight,” Loftus said. “Something needs to be done to fix public education.”

“We need to have good quality public education available for everyone,” Biden said.

Biden also emphasized her husband’s compassion, his strength as a family man and his ability to heal.

“Joe’s strength of will is unstoppable, and his faith is unshakable,” Biden said. “He’s had to heal a broken family … he knows how to heal a nation.”

Among Monday night’s audience was Kathy Bozinski, the chair of the Luzerne County Democratic Party. She was thrilled not only with Biden’s message on stage, but also her presence and demeanor.

“She’s so passionate, and warm, and kind,” Bozinski said. “She has all the qualities that a First Lady should have.”

The Trump victory campaign issued a statement not long after Biden concluded her event Monday night.

“Joe Biden had 47 years to help the women and families of America, yet Pennsylvanians were able to see his betrayal at every turn,” said Trump Victory spokesperson Rachel Lee. “We’re still waiting on him to answer to Tara Reade.”

Reade is a former Biden aide who came forward in March this year to say the then-senator sexually assaulted her in 1993. The Biden campaign has said the allegations are false. Reade filed a police report in Washington on April 9. Fox News reported later in April that DC police said the complaint was “inactive.”

Jill Biden’s stop in Lackawanna County was her second Pennsylvania event of the day.

Before making her way to PNC Field, Biden held a rally in Bucks County earlier in the afternoon.