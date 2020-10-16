🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine this week urged residents to get their flu vaccine at the start of flu season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, saying that “every flu season is different, but this flu season leaves a lot of unknowns.”

Levine added, “One thing we do know is the flu is serious and can be deadly, which is why it is extremely important that Pennsylvanians are receiving their flu vaccine now.”

Levine went on to say that in addition to getting the flu vaccine, it is essential to take other preventative measures to protect yourself from the spread of the flu.

“There is no better measure to protect yourself from flu than to get a flu vaccine,” Levine said.

This year, Levine said both the flu shot and nasal spray are available and recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older to protect against the flu. The flu vaccine can often diminish the severity of symptoms and the duration of symptoms a person might experience should they come down with the flu, Levine noted.

“It is still safe to visit your doctor’s office, pharmacy, local walk-in clinic or grocery store to get your flu vaccine,” Levine said. “The vaccine process is quick, easy and helps protect not only yourself, but anyone you may come into contact with this flu season. We recommend doing so before flu activity begins in your community, ideally before the end of October.”

Seasonal influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a contagious respiratory illness, caused by the influenza virus. It attacks the nose, throat and lungs and may include the following symptoms: fever, headache, tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, nasal congestion, and body aches.

Similarly, COVID-19 symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

Since symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 may be similar, Levine said it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone, and testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis.

Levine said the best way to prevent respiratory illness at this time is to get the flu vaccine. It takes about two weeks for the antibodies from the vaccine to develop protection against infection. Levine said this small but powerful action will protect your family, friends and front line health care workers who will be caring for sick people with respiratory illnesses this fall and winter.

In addition to getting vaccinated, Pennsylvanians are encouraged to practice healthy habits like covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, frequently washing your hands during flu season and remembering to disinfect commonly-touched objects, such as door knobs, light switches, counter tops, cell phones and computers.

If you do become sick with the flu, Levine said it is important to stay home and rest. If you are at risk for developing serious complications from the flu, or feel extremely ill, Levine said you should see a medical professional immediately.