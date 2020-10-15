Group promotes fundraising, awareness statewide; registration still open

In addition to the many local and regional groups that promote breast cancer fundraising and awareness, there is a statewide organization dedicated to that cause — and they are having a virtual conference this week.

Formed in 1993, The PA Breast Cancer Coalition (PBCC) was founded “by a dedicated, active and effective group of breast cancer survivors who had one common mission: to find a cure for breast cancer,” according to its website.

Based in Lebanon, near Harrisburg, the PBCC advocates for the over 13,000 women in Pennsylvania who will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and serves as a resource for the hundreds of thousands more women currently living with the disease, the site adds.

“By providing personalized patient advocacy, educational programming and community support, the PA Breast Cancer Coalition ensures that no woman fights alone,” it continues. “We accomplish this through statewide educational programming, legislative advocacy and breast cancer research grants.”

That includes the the #PBCC2020 Virtual Conference, which is set for tomorrow — Friday, Oct. 16 — and for which you can still register.

Participants will hear from outstanding researchers and care providers, as well as from breast cancer survivors across the state, organizers say. One of the key discussion topics will include cancer care in the Time of COVID-19.

Other topics:

• The Emerging Role and Value of Abbreviated MRI: Screening Options for Women with Dense Breasts.

• Exercise and Breast Cancer: What, Why and How.

• Breast Cancer Screenings: 3D Mammography, MRI, Ultrasound? Which is best for you?

• Nutrition and Breast Cancer: Tips for Maintaining a Healthy Diet

• How to Get Health Insurance in 2021

• Rebuilding the Foundation: Pilates for Breast Cancer Patients

• Life, Redefined: Living with Metastatic Breast Cancer

• Prosthesis Options: Getting Your Symmetry Back after Breast Surgery

• Triple-Negative Breast Cancer and Racial Disparities

• The Value of Humor when Confronted with Breast Cancer

• Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery: Meeting Patients Needs

• Physical Therapy After Breast Cancer

For more information and to register, visit https://www.pabreastcancer.org/our-programs/pbcc-conference/.

Can’t attend on Oct. 16 but still want to see what this year’s conference has to offer? You can still join them.

Conference content will be available on demand for all attendees through September 2021. Those requiring nursing and social work credit will need to complete all sessions prior to Dec. 16, 2020. ASRT credit applicants must attend the workshop sessions on Oct. 16, 2020.