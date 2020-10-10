🔊 Listen to this

Fire departments and emergency services associations in Luzerne County will share $1,844,365 in COVID-19 relief funds, the Pennsylvania Office of the State Fire Commissioner said Friday.

The funding through the COVID-19 Crisis Fire, Rescue, and EMS Grant program grant will provide much-needed financial assistance to first responders who have found it difficult to keep their operations running due to novel coronavirus pandemic.

State Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, announced the awards, saying the volunteer fire companies and emergency service organizations have continued to provide services during the pandemic.

“With fundraising efforts being severely impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, this state funding will allow these organizations to continue to run their day-to-day operations, which will help keep our communities safe,” Yudichak said in a press release.

Receiving awards are:

• Diamond Engine Hose Hook & Ladder Co. No. 2, $ 24,657.

• Hazleton City Fire Department, $25,342.

• Avoca Hose Co. No. 1, $24,384.

• Back Mountain Regional Fire & EMS, $36,431.

• Bear Creek Volunteer Hose Co., $22,603.

• Pitttston City Bureau of Fire, $24,794.

• Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department, $25,342.

• Columbian Volunteer Fire Department, $25,342

• Courtdale Volunteer Hose Co., $22,740.

• Dorrance Township Volunteer Fire Department, $23,425.

• Dupont Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, $22,603.

• East End Engine & Hose Co., No. 3, $24,794.

• Excelsior Hose Co. No. 2, $23,973

• Exeter Hose Co. No. #1, $22,877.

• Fourteenth Ward Fire Co., $24,110

• Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department, $11,094.

• Freeland Fire Department, $25,205.

• Germania Hose Co., $24,247

• Glen Lyon-Alden Volunteer Hose Co., $34,103.

• Goodwill Hose Co., $23,151.

• Hanover Area Fire District Inc., $11,094.

• Harding Fire Company, $24,247.

• Harwood Volunteer Fire Co., $23,288.

• Hazle Township Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co., $25,342.

• Hazleton Heights Volunteer Fire Co. No. 4, $23,836.

• Hobbie Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, $23,014.

• Hose Co. No. 2 of West Wyoming Borough, $22,740.

• Hughestown Hose Co. No. 1, $24,384.

• Hunlock Creek Volunteer Fire Co., $22,603.

• Huntington Valley Volunteer Fire Co., $22,603.

• Jenkins Township Volunteer Hose Co., $22,603.

• Jonathan R. Davis Volunteer Fire Co. $22,603.

• Kingston Fire Department, $24,657.

• Kunkle Fire Co. Inc., $24,520.

• Laflin Volunteer Fire Department, $23,562.

• Laurel Run Vol. Fire Department, $22,603.

• Maltby Volunteer Fire Co., $22,603.

• Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Co. No 1, $22,877.

• Mountaintop Hose Co. No. 1, $11,094.

• Mt. Zion Bicentennial Volunteer Fire Co., $23,699.

• Nescopeck Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, $22,603.

• Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, $22,603.

• Newport Township Consolidated Fire Co., $22,740.

• Niagara Engine Co., No. 2, $22,603.

• Nuangola Volunteer Fire Department, $22,603.

• Nuremberg-Weston Volunteer Fire Co., $24,247.

• Pioneer Fire Co. No. 1, $24,657.

• Pittston Township Volunteer Fire Department, $23,836.

• Plains Township Fire Department, $24,384.

• Plymouth Fire Co. No. 1, $25,342.

• Pond Hill-Lily Lake Volunteer Fire Co., $22,877.

• Rescue Hose Co. No. 1, $23,151.

• Shavertown Fire Department, $24,247.

• Slocum Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, $22,603.

• Sugarloaf Fire Company, Inc., $23,151.

• Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Co., $23,153.

• Swoyersville Hose Co., $23,151.

• Trucksville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association, $11,094.

• Valley Regional Fire And Rescue Inc., $24,657.

• Volunteer Fire Department of Luzerne, $22,603.

• West Hazleton Fire Hose Hook and Ladder Co. No. 1, $25,342.

• West Wyoming Hose Co. No. 1, $34,788.

• White Haven Fire Co. No. 1, $23,699.

• Wilkes-Barre Township Volunteer Fire Department, $23,699.

• Wright Township Volunteer Firemen’s Association, $23,699.

• Wyoming Hose Co. No. 1, $22,603.

• Plains Volunteer Ambulance Association, $5,856.

• Sweet Valley Ambulance Association Inc., $5,856

• Avoca Ambulance Association, $15,048.

• Back Mountain Regional Fire & EMS, Inc., $24,238.

• Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Emergency Medical Service, $14,952.

• Freeland Northside Community Ambulance Association, $15,048.

• Greater Pittston Ambulance and Rescue Association, $33,428.

• Hanover Township Community Ambulance Association Inc., $15,048.

• Hughestown Hose Co. No. 1, $15,048.

• Hunlock Creek Volunteer Ambulance Association Inc., $15,048.

• Kingston Firemen’s Community Ambulance Association, $15,048.

• Larksville Community Ambulance, $15,048.

• Mt. Jewett Area Ambulance Association, $15,048.

• Nanticoke Fire Department & Community Ambulance, $15,048.

• Pittston Township Ambulance Association, $15,048.

• Plymouth Borough Ambulance Association Inc., $15,048.

• Pond Hill-Lily Lake Ambulance Association, $15,048.

• Shickshinny Area Volunteer Ambulance Association, $15,048.

• Slocum Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, $15,048.

• Sugarloaf Fire Co. Inc., $15,048.

• Valley Regional Fire & Rescue Inc., $15,048.

• White Haven Rescue Unit Inc., $13,028.