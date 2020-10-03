Kingston and Wilkes-Barre ZIP codes continued to lead the county in new COVID-19 cases, according to data from the state Department of Health.

From Sept. 25 through Friday, Kingston code 18704 reported 12 new positive tests for the virus, while Wilkes-Barre code 18702 had 10. The Shavertown code of 18708 saw a surge, with 7 new cases this week, compared to 1 new case the week before.

Hazleton’s two codes of 18201 and 18202 — long the county hot spot for new cases — again were separately in single digits. 18201 had 6 new cases while 18702 had 5

This week, 16 of the ZIP codes all or partially in Luzerne County reported no new cases, one fewer than last week. Similarly, the number of codes with two new cases was 7 this week compared to 8 last week

Bloomsburg’s sprawling code of 17815 continues to struggle with comparatively large numbers, reporting 23 new cases this week. All but a small sliver of the code is in Columbia County, so odds are high none of those were in Luzerne County.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish