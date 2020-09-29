McCloskeys face felony charges after pointing guns at BLM marchers; have become right-wing heroes

KINGSTON — The Republican Party of Luzerne County, in coordination with the Luzerne County Young Republicans, is hosting a “Team Trump” bus tour with stops in three different Northeastern Pennsylvania locations tomorrow — and they have guests.

Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the Missouri couple who made national headlines in late June after video surfaced of the two pointing firearms at Black Lives Matter protestors marching through their private development in St. Louis, will be visiting the region as guests of the Republican Party.

The McCloskeys are currently facing felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon stemming from the footage, but have drummed up a lot of support within the right wing, even landing a spot as guest speakers at the Republican National Convention.

“We are so excited to have the McCloskeys in Luzerne [County] on Wednesday!” read a post from the Luzerne County Young Republicans Facebook page.

The bus tour’s first of three stops will be made at the Party’s Hazleton office on Broad Street around 11:15 a.m. before stopping in Kingston around 2 p.m. and Scranton at 4 p.m.

The bus tour is a ticketed event, with a link to sign up being available through either the Luzerne County Young Republicans or the Republican Party of Luzerne County Facebook pages.