DALLAS TWP. — Misericordia University will launch it’s free, four-part biology seminar Thursday with “A Look Inside Dinosaur Paleohistology.” Histology is the study of biological tissues under a microscope; paleohistology is using the technique on fossils.

The Department of Biology is presenting the series via Zoom every other week. The seminar “provides students and the public with the opportunity to learn more about scientific research. The Oct. 1 event will be presented by Misericordia Assistant Biology Professor Mateusz Wosik. The link to join is https://misericordia.zoom.us/j/96085313602

The topics and presenters for the other three events were also announced Monday:

• Oct. 15, “From the Bench to Beira: applying laboratory science as an applied epidemiologist,” presented by Olivia McGovern, United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

• Oct. 29, a panel discussion, “The Language of Water: characterizing water quality parameters in lakes and streams in Northeast PA,” with members of the academic department lead by Biology Professor Cosima Wiese.

• Nov. 12, “Characterizing the Past, Present, and Future Niche Space of Asclepias spp.(milkweed) of the Americas,” presented by David Kunkel, student, department of plant biology, ecology, and evolution, Oklahoma State University.

