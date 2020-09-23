WILKES-BARRE — Live music is coming back to a downtown Wilkes-Barre venue for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, with a performance from two local rock groups.

Karl Hall announced on Wednesday their upcoming Out Back at Karl Hall concert, featuring The Mule Team as the main act, along with special guest The Husty Brothers. The show will be held on Sunday, Oct. 11.

As the show’s name implies, the band won’t be performing inside of Karl Hall itself but rather, for lack of a better term, out back, with a performance area being set up in the parking lot behind its North Main Street location.

With gates opening at 2:30 p.m. and the show kicking off at 3 p.m., the concert will have a strict 100 person capacity, with general admission seats being set up in groups of two, three and four in order to both promote social distancing and accommodate multiple sizes of groups.

Masks will be required at any point during which an attendee isn’t at their seat, and gathering near the seating area of other groups will not be permitted.

Coolers with food and beverages will be allowed in at no additional cost to attendees.

Those planning on going to the show must purchase tickets ahead of time on Eventbrite.com, with tickets going on sale this Friday. No sales of tickets will be made at the gates on the date of the show.

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan