Public can cast votes for Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA and CASA of Luzerne County

People are exercising during a YMCA fitness program. Both the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA and CASA of Luzerne County have been chosen as finalists for the annual State Farm Neighborhood Assist campaign, a competition which will award a total of 40 non-profits nationwide $25,000 each based on public voting.

Two local non-profit organizations have a chance to win $25,000, and they’re asking for your help to make it happen.

Both the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA and CASA of Luzerne County have been chosen as finalists for the annual State Farm Neighborhood Assist campaign, a competition which will award a total of 40 non-profits nationwide $25,000 each based on public voting.

And the good news is, there are plenty of opportunities to help both organizations.

Christie Bonnice, a local State Farm Agent who is involved in the Neighborhood Assist Program, said she would love to bring a total of $50,000 “home.”

“There’s so much need, and there’s been so much this year,” Bonnice said. “Can we just tie a nice pretty bow on 2020 and bring this one home?”

Bonnice said that CASA and the YMCA are two of 200 finalists that were chosen from a list of applicants, and that this is the first time in her eight years at State Farm that two Luzerne County groups were chosen as finalists at the same time.

Bonnice said that both groups are exactly the sort that the program is designed for.

“CASA’s mission is so unique; the impact they have on kids’ lives is phenomenal,” she said. “And the Y, the services they’re able to offer, it’s really hitting on everything we started this for.”

Bonnice said that the polls open this Wednesday, and will stay open until the end of Oct. 2, a full 10 days. What’s more, voters are able to cast 10 votes per day, meaning that one person can cast a total of 100 votes.

Split between two local organizations, and bearing in mind that a total of 40 will win the top prize, it’s not impossible that a total of $50,000 in grant money could come home to Luzerne County.

John Aciukewicz, executive director of CASA, said that, now more than ever, this grant would be incredibly helpful in helping them continue their mission to match foster children with court-appointed special advocates.

Aciukewicz said that, due to COVID-19, the organization has had to cancel some of its biggest fundraisers, but the need in the community hasn’t changed at all.

“The mission in our submission must have really resonated with the committee when we submitted it,” he said. “There’s tremendous need in our county.”

If you would like to help two local non-profits secure a $25,000 grant, you can can vote at neighborhoodassist.com, and remember that you can vote a total of 100 times across the 10 days.

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan