Fifteen Luzerne County government employees were hired last month, while the same number left, according to the new August personnel report.

The new employees, along with their positions and hourly compensation: Rochel Ahern, public defender clerk/stenographer, $15.50; Samantha Banyas, district justice court clerk, $15.82; Lyndsay Hall, prison nurse, $25.96; David Hutchens and Matthew Malenovitch, deputy sheriffs, $15.49; Matthew Jones, planning/zoning director, $32.82; Linda Kiesel, alternate senior center operator, $14.26; Sheree Klemow, human services clerk, $15; Andrew Lazar, court custody master, $35.71; Andrew Mesaris, information technician, $20; Priscilla Petrole, public defender investigator, $16.09; Mary Schell, aging care management supervisor, $26.67; Deborah Schloss, corrections administrative assistant, $17.31; Bonita Tomcho, part-time senior center manager, $14.26; and Jessica Valencia, Children and Youth caseworker, $16.14.

Departures

Three employees retired last month: prison correctional officer Sam Mastruzzo, elections inspector Marian Morris and planning/zoning analyst Michael Simko.

The other departures: district attorney’s adult victim witness coordinator Alendra Bolsar, human services fiscal officer Donna Fromel, 911 telecommunicators Marisa Kata and Brittany Mae Machey, building/grounds custodial worker Thomas Polomchak, district attorney DUI division chief Rachel Pugh, deputy sheriff Thomas Ramsey, aging alternate food service worker Jeffrey Searles, deputy election director Mary Beth Steininger, Children and Youth caseworkers Mark Sueta and Jessica Williams and aging agency deputy administrator Cheri Mae Santore.

Transfers

Nine workers changed positions due to internal merit hiring.

These workers, along with their new positions and hourly compensation: Gerald Boney, prison sergeant, $31.02; Vanessa Durland, public defender lead caseworker, $27.22; Alexandra Gleco, Children and Youth legal assistant, $12.93; Andrea Hill, election administrative assistant, $22.19; Lauren McCloskey, Mental Health/Developmental Services management technician, $16.54; Dana McGonigle, deputy sheriff, $15.49; Dino Ninotti, election administrative assistant, $16.15; and Kristie Rollman and Shawna Williams, Children and Youth caseworker supervisors, $23.08.

Probation

Veteran county probation services head Michael Vecchio has retired, the county administration said.

Maria A. Augello was appointed to serve as interim probation services director, effective Friday, according to a court order issued by county Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Coroner stats

The county had 83 confirmed drug overdose deaths this year to date, through August, with another 18 pending toxicology test results, according to the latest county division head report.

If that trend continues, the county is on pace to meet or exceed the 128 overdose deaths in 2019.

Most county overdose deaths are related to opioids and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, the coroner’s office has said.