WILKES-BARRE TWP. — When the show can’t go on because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the management of Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza comes up with other uses for the facility.

In the coming weeks a Luzerne County Sheriff’s tax sale and criminal trials will be the main attractions in the space that’s been empty for months due to restrictions imposed by the state to mitigate COVID-19.

Will Beekman, general manager for ASM Global, the management company for the arena overseen by the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority, updated board members Wednesday of the upcoming events.

Beekman said his staff has been working with the county to accommodate its request to use the arena floor for the Sept. 24 tax sale and possibly three trials in October and November.

“Our involvement is limited, certainly. We set up the space for them and just kind of stay out of their way. They handle everything from there,” Beekman said during the board’s monthly meeting at the arena.

There’s no scheduling problems because there is no schedule at this point, Beekman added.

The popular Trans-Siberian Orchestra shows usually booked after Thanksgiving have been canceled this year. And whether the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey team will begin their season in December is still up in the air.

“So, if you’re keeping score at home, that’s an unfortunate 48 performances that have been either canceled or postponed since March 12,” Beekman said.

Fortunately the arena has been able to hold some shows outdoors in the parking lot with three this weekend by bluegrass artist Billy Strings. Saturday night’s show is sold out, Beekman said.

The venue won’t be packed for the tax sale or trials, however, due to the social distancing measures to be taken.

In preparation for the sale and jury selection for the trials, 150 seats have been set up on the arena floor, with each of them six feet apart, said Mike Wilczynski, arena operations manager.

The seats will be rearranged once jury selection is complete, Wilczynski said. People attending the trial will sit in the arena bowl area.

“Even in the seating they’re not even allowing two people to sit next to each other. If you come with your wife, you’re going to be five seats away from her,” Wilczynski said. “They’re social distancing everybody.”

People entering the building must pass through metal detectors and will have their temperatures taken. They’ll also be required to wear masks.

The county will provide security, while the arena will be responsible for daily cleanup. The arena will be compensated for out-of-pocket expenses it incurs, Beekman said.

Throughout the pandemic, the arena has been looking for reimbursement for loss of revenue through government sources, Beekman said.

A business interruption claim filed with its insurance carrier was denied, said Gary Zingaretti, board chairman.

