DALLAS — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser issued a statement Wednesday announcing that he has fully recovered from COVID-19.

“After an appropriate quarantine period at the advice of my doctor and the Office of the Attending Physician, I will resume a normal schedule tomorrow morning,” said Meuser, R-Dallas. “I greatly appreciate the many calls and messages of support from all who have reached out over the past two weeks.”

Meuser, who represents Pennsylvania’s 9th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives, announced on Aug. 22 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He was tested ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to Old Forge on Aug. 20.

