WILKES-BARRE — The Times Leader has been holding an annual career fair for years, but this year — as with most things — it will be a bit different. This year, it’s going digital.

The NEPA Virtual Career Expo is the first truly virtual career expo to be held locally live that will allow for opportunities to make direct contact between businesses and perspective employees in a way that keeps everyone safe.

Held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, the virtual expo will provide a number of benefits to employers, including the ability to meet virtually with candidates either via appointment or in virtual “drop-in” rooms that allow for more informal meeting.

Additionally, companies using the Times Leader’s recruiting dashboard will be able to set prerequisites for the job so as to easily filter job candidates. The technology is simple and easy to use for recruiters and job seekers.

The Times Leader’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing Kerry O’Neil Miscavage said that the virtual expo will provide unique opportunities for employers.

“We’ve hosted live career fairs for over 20 years so it is a natural fit that we would develop the first local virtual career expo,” she said. “It’s really a win-win for recruiters and job seekers in the market. The response has been overwhelming from recruiters and we are excited about helping them fill their positions. We are fortunate to be able to offer this valuable opportunity at extremely reasonable price points to our business partners.”

For more information, check out the page for the event, at www.timesleader.com/virtualexpo2020.