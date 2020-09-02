The Luzerne County Cares Commission plans to organize a food and clothing drive, but the items won’t simply be handed out.

Organizations and entities that assist with education, employment, housing and other services for those in need also will be invited to attend the distribution. Food and clothing recipients must first obtain vouchers by visiting with some of these groups to learn more about their programs.

Commission member Justin Behrens proposed the approach at Tuesday’s meeting, saying the awareness and connections could lead to more long-term life improvements.

Bringing the needy and providers together also makes sense because many entities have capacity to serve more but struggle to reach prospective participants unaware of their availability, said Behrens, executive director and CEO of Keystone Mission, which provides outreach services to the homeless in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton.

Offering to spearhead the planning, Behrens said he would reach out to all agencies in the county to assess their interest in participating. Similar to a job fair, organizations would be grouped based on the services they provide to make it easier for attendees. The commission plans to meet again soon to firm up the details.

Commission Chairman Matthew Vough, a county councilman, said the idea falls in line with the commission’s mission to promote collaboration in helping the homeless, those in recovery and other vulnerable citizens.

“We’ll make it happen,” Vough said.

The plan discussion followed several presentations on programs focused on long-term solutions.

For example, Pennsylvania CareerLink’s REAL Reentry Program helps adults 18 to 24 involved in the criminal justice system overcome employment barriers, obtain jobs and avoid recidivism.

Funded by a grant, the program goal is to assist 50 participants by March 2022 in Luzerne and Schuylkill counties. Prospective clients can be referred or sign up on their own.

According to program representatives, 60% of formerly incarcerated people are still unemployed a year after their release. The REAL program has a team of trained professionals to provide ongoing support and mentorship and identify “fair chance” employers willing to hire those with criminal records and pay a sustainable wage.

Discussed in another presentation, the All One Recovery Education Institute at Luzerne County Community College provides tuition assistance and other support to anyone in recovery for a substance use disorder. That includes those receiving medication-assisted treatment — Suboxone, Vivitrol and methadone — for opioid addiction and those with a doctor-prescribed medical marijuana card for conditions such as pain or anxiety, said institute Director Antoinette Sacco.

Sacco noted some participants already have a bachelor’s degree but can’t practice in their field due to past criminal charges, prompting them to pursue different training and education.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, 26 students were enrolled, but the number is now up to 109, she said.

“It’s really a remarkable thing,” Sacco told the commission. “Things are really coming together for people in recovery to get an education.”

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.