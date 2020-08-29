Also named COO for the Geisinger Health Plan

DANVILLE —Mark McCullough has been named Geisinger’s new chief financial officer as well as the new chief operations officer for the Geisinger Health Plan, the health care organization announced Friday.

“We are excited to welcome Mark to the Geisinger team,” said Kurt Wrobel, the president of Geisinger Health Plan.

“With more than 25 years of experience in the pharmacy, managed care and healthcare industries, Mark will have an integral role in leading GHP’s successful financial and operational outcomes as we continue making affordable, quality healthcare available to everyone in the communities we serve.”

Before coming to Geisinger, McCullough worked at Humana Pharmacy Solutions where he served in a variety of positions, including chief financial officer, chief operations officer, vice president and interim president.

McCullough has also worked for companies like Kindred Services/Pharmerica Corp., Catholic Health Initiatives, D&R PharmaCare, Caretenders Health Corp. and Ernst & Young. He is a certified public accountant, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Louisville.

— Staff Report