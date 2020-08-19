OLD FORGE — Pennsylvania State Police have issued a release detailing expected traffic closures and delays as a result of President Trump’s visit on Thursday afternoon.

Motorists traveling on Interstate 81 should expect rolling roadblocks and closures in both the northbound and southbound lanes near the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport and the Moosic exits.

There will also be road closures in Moosic and Old Forge near Mariotti Building Products, the building where Trump will be making his remarks, between 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to travel alternate routes during this time period in order to avoid traffic congestion and extended delays.

