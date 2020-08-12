WILKES-BARRE — Jennifer Sordoni has been named the new chair of the United Way of Wyoming Valley — the first female in 40 years and only the second in the organization’s 99-year history to serve in that capacity.

Sordoni will serve a two year term.

A native of Wyoming Valley, Sordoni has been a member of the United Way Board of Directors since 2014. She has served on the Investment, Steering, and Executive committees and most recently served as chair of the Community Investment Committee.

In 2014, Sordoni and her husband, Bill, co-chaired the United Way’s annual campaign — the first campaign to launch the organization’s “Poverty to Possibility” model to address childhood poverty in the Wyoming Valley.

“Over the years, Jenn has been among the organization’s most active and engaged board members,” said Bill Jones, President and CEO. “She is a former educator and not only understands the importance of our mission to reduce childhood poverty, but has been very aggressive in helping to increase the impact on children and families in need.”

“I am honored and excited to have been elected by the board to serve as our next chair,” Sordoni said. “The next two years are going to be very meaningful for the United Way, leading up to our centennial anniversary and our continued drive to turn poverty into possibility for the children in our community.”

In addition to selecting the new chairperson, the Board also approved the nominations of five new board members: John Baum, CEO, Baum Group; Alex Grover, Chief Operating Officer, i2M; Attorney Paul Rushton, Partner, Chair of Business & Finance Department, Rosenn Jenkins & Greenwald; Ken Fernandez, Vice President of Human Resources, Mohegan Sun Pocono; and Robert Graham III, Marketing Coordinator, Riggs Asset Management.