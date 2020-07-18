New virus comparisons released for Luzerne County

By Jennifer Learn-Andes jandes@timesleader.com
Luzerne County had 50 confirmed coronavirus cases the week of July 10 to July 16, or two more than the previous week, according to the state health department early warning dashboard updated Friday. File photo

The state recently started posting and updating the dashboard of various statistics to help residents track trends as the pandemic continues to unfold.

The incidence rate, or number of cases per 100,000 residents, was 15.7 for the county during the new weekly reporting period, up from the prior week’s 15.1, the dashboard said.

Also slightly increasing was the “positivity rate,” or percentage of diagnostic tests yielding positive results. The county’s rate was 1.9%, compared to 1.6% the previous week.

Three other statistics reported for the county:

• The average daily number of coronavirus hospitalizations went from 6.3 to 8.4, or an increase of 2.1.

• There were 0.6 coronavirus patients on ventilators, compared to zero before.

• The county’s hospital visits due to coronavirus-like illnesses decreased from 1% to 0.5%.

Statewide, the number of confirmed cases increased by 421 in the most recent week.

The state had 42.1 cases per 100,000 residents in the most recent week and a testing positivity rate of 4.4%, the dashboard said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

