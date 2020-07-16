🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Thursday night’s broadcast of the much anticipated “30 Rock” reunion will not be aired on local NBC affiliate WBRE.

According to a story in TVLine, more than half of the country’s NBC affiliates are opting not to broadcast the one-hour special set to air this Thursday at 8 p.m., citing a report from Vulture.

Local TV programming guides show WBRE plans to air an episode of PALive at that time.

Several messages left with WBRE Station Manager Therese Underwood were not returned.

The TVLine report states big media conglomerates Gray Television, Hearst, Nexstar, Tegna and Sinclair Broadcast Group, which combine to bring NBC to the majority of the country, will not air the show.

TVLine reported that sources tell Vulture that the affiliates view the special as a mere promotional vehicle for NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock. They also see Peacock as direct competition, since it will offer next-day viewing of NBC shows to paid subscribers.

The TVLine report also states that the 30 Rock special will bring back original cast members Tina Fey (Liz), Alec Baldwin (Jack), Tracy Morgan (Tracy), Jane Krakowski (Jenna) and Jack McBrayer (Kenneth) in scripted bits filmed remotely during the coronavirus pandemic.

But it also doubles as an upfront presentation for NBCUniversal’s slate of programming, highlighting new and returning shows from NBC, USA, Syfy, E!, Bravo… and, yes, Peacock.