Harveys Lake location to follow

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — After shutting down two locations in Luzerne County late last month due to positive COVID-19 tests among employees, Grotto Pizza announced on Monday that the dining room of its Wilkes-Barre Township location has reopened.

The restaurant posted the news on Facebook.

“Our restaurant is clean, sanitized, and protected by BIOSHIELD,” the post read. “Every employee has their temperature checked and wears a mask. Your safety is our number one priority!”

Grotto Pizza closed its Wilkes-Barre Township and Harveys Lake restaurants on June 28 after three employees, two at the Harveys Lake location and one in Wilkes-Barre Township, tested positive for COVID-19.

Both locations were closed entirely and sanitized after learning of the positive tests, and both reopened for take-out and delivery services on July 1.

According to Grotto Pizza’s website, dine-in service and seating on the outdoor deck at the Harveys Lake location will tentatively resume on Wednesday, July 8.