Misericordia University goes smoke-free

DALLAS TWP. — Misericordia University has gone full-bore for clean lungs, issuing a media release that “effective July 1, the University campus and all its facilities (are) smoke-free and tobacco-free.”

The school’s Sustainability Committee has, for two years, “worked with staff, faculty, administration, and students to make this happen,” Laurie Fennigan, smoke and tobacco-free subcommittee chair, said in the release.

“Misericordia University students and employees are passionate about service and working towards changing issues that they see need to be changed,” Fennigan said. “The work done by all involved to create and execute this initiative illustrates the teaching of the Sisters of Mercy, to create change when a change needs to occur.” The school was founded by the Sisters of Mercy, and their legacy is frequently cited in many decisions.

The Sustainability Committee collaborated with the university’s Wellness Committee, Human Resources, Student Life and Safety Department on the initiative.

“Misericordia University views our students’ safety and health, as well as our faculty, staff, and visitors to our campus to be of the utmost importance. We believe that this change to a smoke-free and tobacco-free campus will promote the health and safety of all who come to Misericordia,” said Pamela Parsnik, Director of Human Resources.

The move includes “offering Misericordia community members free, virtual, smoking cessation classes” through the Health Center in collaboration with the American Lung Association. classes will be held once a week in the evening and are expected to last about one hour. The only requirment is to complete all eight sessions in seven weeks.

Employees interested in participating should contact Sandra Federo at sfedero@misericordia.edu. Students will also be offered the classes once they return to campus this fall.

The release notes that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States. Nearly 40 million U.S. adults still smoke cigarettes, and about 4.7 million middle and high school students use at least one tobacco product, including e-cigarettes. Every day, about 1,600 U.S. youth younger than 18 years smoke their first cigarette. Each year, nearly half a million Americans die prematurely of smoking or exposure to secondhand smoke. Another 16 million live with a serious illness caused by smoking.”

Additionally, the CDC notes, “secondhand smoke exposure contributes to approximately 41,000 deaths among nonsmoking adults and 400 deaths in infants each year. Secondhand smoke causes stroke, lung cancer, and coronary heart disease in adults.”

