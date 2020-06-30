Rep. Boback alerts area businesses to available grant funds

By Bill OBoyle boboyle@timesleader.com
WILKES-BARRE — State Rep. Karen Boback on Monday announced that CARES Act grants for eligible small businesses, ranging from $5,000 to $50,000, will be available beginning today, Tuesday, June 30.

Boback said the grants may be used to offset lost revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting shutdown order.

“The small businesses in our community have shown great resilience and determination throughout this pandemic,” said Boback, R-Harveys Lake. “These CARES Act funds will serve as a lifeline to our restaurants, retail shops and service providers to help them rebound from this unforeseen hardship.”

Eligible businesses may begin applying for the COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance program by visiting — https://pabusinessgrants.com/.

The first application window will remain open for 10 days. Applications will continue to be accepted after 10 business days but will be considered for future rounds of funding, as this is not a first-come, first-served program. Applications will be prioritized and selected for funding based on the program criteria.

This project is financed by a grant from the federal Department of U.S. Treasury, under the administration of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania CDFI Network. The PA CDFI Network is a group of 17 PA-based community development financial institutions that primarily provide financing options for small businesses.

For more information about this program, or any other state-related issue, visit Boback’s website at RepBoback.com.

