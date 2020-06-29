Back Mountain yoga studio changing hands as owner moves to a new business model

June 29, 2020 gpsAdmin2 News 0

Back Mountain yoga studio changing hands as owner moves to a new business model

By Kevin Carroll kcarroll@timesleader.com
The Zen Barre, located on state Route 118 in Dallas, will officially close its physical location on July 1, continuing in a virtual capacity for barre certification and athlete yoga. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

The Zen Barre, located on state Route 118 in Dallas, will officially close its physical location on July 1, continuing in a virtual capacity for barre certification and athlete yoga.

Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

<p>A painting on the wall of the Zen Barre in Dallas. The Motion Yoga and Integrative Wellness Center will be opening up a new studio in the space on July 1. </p> <p>Kevin Carroll | Times Leader</p>

A painting on the wall of the Zen Barre in Dallas. The Motion Yoga and Integrative Wellness Center will be opening up a new studio in the space on July 1.

Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

<p>One of the pieces of art making the transition from Zen Barre to Motion Yoga is this one, painted by Selena Mazzella, an art teacher at Ross Elementary.</p> <p>Kevin Carroll | Times Leader</p>

One of the pieces of art making the transition from Zen Barre to Motion Yoga is this one, painted by Selena Mazzella, an art teacher at Ross Elementary.

Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

DALLAS — Yoga lovers in the Back Mountain have no reason to be sad even though one local studio has closed its doors after four years on state Route 118.

Why?

As Zen Barre prepares to shift exclusively to online certification work and athlete yoga, owner Jonelle Dickson-Prokopchak knows the space will be in good hands.

After all, she’s handing it off to a member of the Zen Barre team: Trainer Sam Patterson will open up the Motion Yoga and Integrated Wellness Studio to the public on July 1.

“Sam’s handling the transition so well, she’s going to do great,” Dickson-Prokopchak said.

Dickson-Prokopchak, who works in speech language pathology in the Lake-Lehman School District as her main job, decided to open Zen Barre four years ago to practice something she’s really loved: yoga.

Now, four years later, she hands the keys to the studio over to Patterson, who spent three years as a trainer at Zen Barre before making the decision to branch out.

“I think owning a business was always part of the plan for me,” Patterson said. “Doing it in this community, where I know so many people, is a huge bonus.”

In addition to her experience in yoga, Patterson boasts a different kind of instructing experience, as well: She’s currently the head coach of the Keystone College women’s soccer team. Dickson-Prokopchak also has experience with athletes, as the Zen Barre offers training in yoga to local athletes.

Connor McGovern, a standout lineman at Lake-Lehman and Penn State who is currently on the Dallas Cowboys’ roster, is one of the Zen Barre’s athlete clients.

“There’s so many benefits that yoga provides athletes with, from overall balance to flexibility,” Dickson-Prokopchak said.

The Zen Barre isn’t going away completely, according to Dickson-Prokopchak.

“I’ll still do classes here every once in a while, and we’ll do our barre certifications online,” she said.

But the change from a physical location to a more virtual business model will allow Dickson-Prokopchak some quality time with her family, and a bit of a rest.

“I don’t want to miss out on anything in my daughter’s life,” Dickson-Prokopchak said. “With the pandemic, I’ve gotten to spend more time at home, and I realize that I want more of that freedom.”

Motion Yoga will aim to offer a very similar experience to the Zen Barre, with some additions and new classes. Best of all for Zen Barre customers, Patterson says that Motion Yoga will be honoring Zen Barre passes through the month of July.

“We want people who loved the Zen Barre to stick around,” Patterson said.

The new studio will operate at close to 50% capacity even in the green phase of the COVID-19 recovery process, with virtual classes being offered in addition to classes taught in the studio. Interested clients could register online at Motion Yoga’s website for classes.