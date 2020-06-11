Shavertown UMC to host online Vacation Bible School

June 11, 2020

Submitted photo

Shavertown United Methodist Church is organizing a free online VBS program for families with elementary-aged children.

Everything is looking different this year; what we wear, how we communicate, and where we vacation.

Vacation Bible School (VBS) is no exception!

This summer, Shavertown United Methodist Church is organizing a free online VBS program for families with elementary-aged children. The program includes a week of music, Bible stories, crafts, science, and other activities that can be done from your own home. The week begins with a drive-through kickoff event on July 19 to pick up necessary craft materials and continues through July 23 with videos posted daily to a private Facebook group.

Families should register their children, Preschool through Grade 5, for the program at shavertownumc.com before July 12. Once registered, parents will be given directions to join our private Facebook group and be assigned a window of time on July 19 to pick up their VBS supplies from the Shavertown United Methodist Church parking lot at 163 North Pioneer Avenue in Shavertown. When families arrive, supplies for all five nights of VBS will be brought to their cars. Videos will be posted daily on July 19-23.

Since one place we can go this summer is into nature, our theme will take participants on an outdoor adventure to Camp E.D.G.E – where they can Experience and Discover God Everywhere. Our VBS mission this year supports the Back Mountain food pantry and families can bring a non-perishable food item to the kickoff event if they want to help out.

Shavertown UMC invites you to join us for this exciting program by visiting our website and registering your children at shavertownumc.com. If you have questions, they can be sent to shavertown.VBS@gmail.com.