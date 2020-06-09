Horns blaring, Dallas’ Class of 2020 says farewell

Kelly Young, a member of Dallas High School Class of 2020, is seen during Tuesday’s farewell gathering. Pat Kernan | Times Leader

<p>Students cheer and hold signs while driving through the Dallas School District campus on Tuesday.</p> <p>Pat Kernan | Times Leader</p>

With horns blaring, dozens of cars pulled through the Dallas School District’s campus on Tuesday, celebrating the class of 2020. With signs wishing the class well — and congratulating themselves, with many of the drivers being recent grads — the class got a memorable send-off. Kelly Young, a member of the class, said that the class of 2020 will be one that “everyone will remember.”