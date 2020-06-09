Horns blaring, Dallas’ Class of 2020 says farewell

PLAINS TWP. — Just about every night while I am watching TV, the ad comes on and I nearly come to tears.

It’s that ad about animal cruelty and how important it is to adopt unwanted, homeless animals.

The ad shows graphic pictures of these neglected and/or abused animals that just breaks my heart.

I wish I could talk to Bill Gates or Warren Buffett and beg them to provide some of their billions to save all these poor animals.

Maybe Mr. Gates and Mr. Buffett already do donate significant amounts to this cause, but maybe they could give more.

Maybe we all could.

Maybe more of us, me included, could adopt one of these little creatures of God.

All I can tell you is that to sit and watch helplessly as the SPCA ad displays these sad little faces just tears my heart out.

So I will do what I can by writing today’s column about these furry little loyal friends in the hopes that some of you — all of you, perhaps — will adopt or donate.

So I went to the SPCA of Luzerne County’s web site and I found a lot of information that I will share with you here. The local SPCA is located on East Main Street in Miners Mills — spcaluzernecounty.org.

The SPCA’s mission is the prevention of cruelty to animals by providing:

• Shelter for unwanted, discarded, neglected, and often abused animals.

• An adoption program to place these animals into caring, permanent homes.

• Humane educational programs to enlighten the public about animal problems.

• Humane law enforcement and prosecution programs to address animal cruelty.

Organizations like the SPCA are the voices of these animals that can not speak for themselves. Their existence is 100 percent dependent on groups like the SPCA or my friend Marge Bart at Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge in Dallas.

The SPCA tells us that pets require a time commitment. A pet’s life span can be from 5-20 years. Some animals are better with children than others. And animals can be a financial commitment as well.

The ASPCA is a national leader in animal rescue and protection, working tirelessly to put an end to animal abuse and neglect.

The point is, we can help save animals today.

The SPCA works to save animals from dog fighting, puppy mills, hoarding and other cruelty situations. They provide animals medical care and behavioral rehabilitation, and help thousands of animals find loving homes every year.

The SPCA responds to emergencies when disaster strikes, and fights for stronger laws to protect animals.

You all know that my cat, Lily, died three years ago at age 19-1/2. I haven’t been able to find the strength to replace her.

But I should.

Every time I look at those little faces staring at those cameras, my heart bleeds.

Pets can bring much joy to a home. They bring smiles to children’s faces. They instantly bond with humans and they remain loyal their entire lives.

Caring for a pet is a commitment. But it is well worth the effort, the cost and the responsibility.

If you have a phone number for Bill Gates or Warren Buffett, send it along. I would make a most impassioned plea for the financial help to save all of these furry friends.

I know those TV ads are effective at tugging on our heartstrings.

We just need to do more.