Friedman JCC Day Camp set for for summer 2020

By Bill OBoyle boboyle@timesleader.com
KINGSTON — The Friedman JCC Day Camp Committee announced Thursday that the JCC camp site located in Dallas near Harvey’s Lake, will open July 6 and run for six weeks

The committee had been discussing the issue since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the community.

“This was not an easy decision to make,” said Friedman JCC Chief Executive Officer Gary Bernstein. “After weighing in on all the pros and cons of running camp this summer, the Friedman JCC Board of Directors met in a Special Board Meeting this past Wednesday night and decided to go forward with its plans to have summer camp.”

Bernstein said the camp will still be all about making friends and exploring the outdoors on the beautiful 40-acre camp site, but due to guidelines provided by the CDC, the American Camping Association and those developed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, camp will be a little bit different than past summers.

For example, Bernstein said daily health screenings will be required for all campers and staff and campers will practice maintaining six feet of distancing between their friends.

In addition, each camper will have their temperature taken at drop-off and pick-up, hand sanitizers will be provided for each group and face masks will be mandatory for our counselors and strongly encouraged of our campers.

Group sizes will be limited to 10 campers per 2 counselors.

“The child’s safety and health will be our No. 1 priority,” Camp Director Doug Miller said. “Our goal is to offer a well-rounded camping experience in a safe, fun, and healthy camp environment.”

Registration is open. Contact Doug Miller, Camp Director, at campdir@nepajca.org, or 570-824-4646 x214 for more information.

