Luzerne County companies join #LightItBlue movement to honor front-line workers

Why did you decide to go into nursing?

My father was in a very severe accident that nearly cost him his life when I was in the 10th grade. My father spent a few months in the hospital, details included him losing the majority of his left leg. The nurses that took care of my father truly inspired me. I wanted to help people and make a difference for them. I knew after my father had been discharged from the hospital that I wanted to be a nurse. Fun fact: the nurses who took care of my father all those years ago are nurses that I currently work side-by-side with!

What do you do on a daily basis?

In regards to life, I hang out with my dogs and boyfriend, read, workout, run and watch Netflix mainly. In regards to nursing, currently with the COVID-19 pandemic I would say I take care of patients, but I do so much more than just take care of them. I am the main advocate for my patients and need to keep a close eye on their current medical condition. Things are so fast paced now on the floors that you don’t have time to think anymore, you just need to act. Since this pandemic has started I am sometimes the only person that these patients may see in 12 hours. I have held their hands when they are scared. I have spent time talking about their loved ones who they are frightened they may never see again because they don’t know the outcome of their condition. I have cried with many of them because we don’t know how certain it is that they will be OK. On a daily basis I fight for the lives of my patients. I do everything possible in my power to ensure that they will get back to their previous lifestyle.

How has being a nurse shaped your life?

Being a nurse has taught me so many wonderful things and has helped shape me into who I am today. Nursing has taught me patience and compassion. It has taught me that we are all the same, yet we are all so different. Nursing has taught me to be more open-minded and try new things, even if you are scared. Nursing has taught me to value the moments you have with your loved ones, because you never know how quickly someone’s life can be taken from you or how fast something can change. Nursing has helped be grow as an individual physically, mentally and spiritually, and I am so glad I chose a career that allows me to do that every day.

What is your favorite part of the job?

My favorite part of my job is when my patients complete goals they set for themselves. Every day at the beginning of my shift I ask my patients what they want to accomplish today, whether that be sitting on the edge of the bed or helping my patient walk for the first time after surgery. No matter how simple it may seem to others, it’s a big deal for them and I love being a part of that moment with them.

Have there been any special moments that have really touched you?

There have been so many special moments shared between my patients and me. I could write a book about all the moments from just the last two years of being a nurse. A really special moment for me occurred over the course of a month that I took care of this one patient. The patient came into the hospital with no feeling or movement in their legs. Over the course of the month I had done countless dressing changes, helped the patient perform range of motion in bed, and eventually was with them when they took their first steps again. I work night shift so every morning before I would leave, I would tell them to work hard with PT and OT so that when I came back later that night we could get some extra work in. The one night I came in and during report the previous nurse had told me the patient was able to stand up by the side of the bed, which was huge for them. So later that night I told the patient that today was the day that we would get walking. Eventually, with a little tough love and encouragement, the patient had taken 5 steps! The excitement on their face was priceless, and moments like that are what I really love about nursing.