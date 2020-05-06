🔊 Listen to this

Why did you decide to go into nursing?

I always loved taking care of people.

What do you do on a daily basis?

As a nurse, infection control and patient care.

Professor- clinical sites and mentor.

How has being a nurse shaped your life?

It makes everything very humbling.

What is your favorite part of the job?

Talking to the patients to see what their stories are and where they came from.

Have there been any special moments that have really touched you?

Early in my nursing career I had a patient that that was older and there were concerns about poor appetite. I met with this patient and asked about the concerns. The patient replied that he had recently lost a spouse. I said I was sorry. The patient then gave a response that I was surprised by. The patient said not to be sad as they lived a happy life. A very long happy marriage. That at this point this patient just wanted to go be with their other half. Then proceeded to say they knew it was their time but they were afraid to die. At first I was not sure how to answer. Should I brush off their thoughts and give encouraging words or acknowledge what the patient was feeling? I remember asking the patient if they were religious. They replied yes. I then asked the patient if they would like me to pray with them for God to rid them of their fears…and we prayed. Then next morning early on in my shift the patient passed away. I remember instantly crying. Not because I was sad, instead I found comfort in the possibility that the prayer we said might have lifted the weight the patient was carrying on their shoulders. I will never forget that moment. Nursing is about being there not only in the happy times but also in the lowest time and respecting patients’ wishes even in their last moments.

